Wapsie Valley Class of 2022 member Maxwell Kayser plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa to pursue a degree in business administration.
He is the son of Christy and Jason Kayser, and brother of Maria and Melody Kayser
In high school, he has been student body treasurer as a member of the Student Council, and has also been involved in Wapsie Valley Center for Advanced Professional Studies, the Talented and Gifted program, track and field, basketball, golf, choir, Silver Chord, and swimming.
Spanish class stood out for him.
“My favorite activity in high school has probably been Spanish Class because we get to do many fun activities,” he said.
Asked about his favorite school memory, he said, “Going and watching state volleyball and basketball my sophomore year with my friends.