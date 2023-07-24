The Knights of Columbus with The Columbus Club have placed a “SCRAP METAL ONLY” dumpster on the northeast corner of their parking lot. It is located at 2102 S. Frederick Ave., in Oelwein (across the road from Farm & Fleet).
The dumpster is for area residents that have not had a choice on where to dispose of metal items they no longer want or need. These items may be old appliances, lawnmowers, aluminum doors and siding, old metal lawn furniture, small or large engines, bicycles, and any other scrap metal you may have.
Monies collected will be used to support the community through the programs of the Knights of Columbus and The Columbus Club.