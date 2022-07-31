Anthony Ricchio fondly remembers Italian American Heritage Days when he was a kid. His grandfather Dominic “Squint” Pirillo was one of the founders of the annual summer event and everyone in the community looked forward to being part of celebrating the history and heritage of the local Italian families.
“My grandpa used to get a bunch of us kids together and make us enter the grape stomping competition. We would climb into these big half-barrels he hauled out to the park and stomp those grapes as fast as we could. And we didn’t have a choice, whether we wanted to do it or not,” Ricchio said with a laugh as he thought about the memory. That was part of the wine-making demonstrations.
One of the things that repeatedly brought people to the park was the food for which Italians have always been famous.
“Nick Leo provided the food and there was always a lot of it. The whole park was like a small carnival. They brought Italian dancers up from Cedar Rapids for the day, dressed in authentic costumes and they danced as part of the entertainment. There would be bocce ball played all day, right up until it was time to go to the cemetery for mass. There would be a procession of 150 or more following the priest across the road to the cemetery. After the mass, everyone went home to clean up and put on their best for the evening meal at the Sportsman’s. That was a fancy deal,” he recalled.
This year’s events may pale in comparison to the Italian-American Heritage Days of the past, but Ricchio and his mom Teresa Pirillo Buckman are determined to continue the tradition.
Ricchio said many of those who helped out in previous years have conflicting schedules and it was impossible to set a date that fit for everyone. He said anyone that is available on Saturday, Aug. 13 to help at Red Gate Park is welcome to get in touch with him at 319-509-0510.
Italian sausage sandwiches will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out. A bocce ball tournament will also begin at 11 a.m. sponsored by Performance Rehab. There will be $100 in prize money with 10 team minimum at $10 entry fee per team. Ricchio said if they get more teams, they will pay out more spots. Anyone needing a refresher course in the sport of bocce ball is welcome to a practice session at Red Gate Park on Friday, Aug. 12 from 6-8 p.m. Persons can pre-register their teams at that time also.
Since the last announcement of Italian-American Heritage Day, there has been an update to the schedule, with a mass at the cemetery now included. Fr. Ray Atwood of Oelwein Sacred Heart will lead the traditional procession to Woodlawn Cemetery for a 4 p.m. mass.
Ricchio said persons don’t have to be of Italian heritage to come out and enjoy the day Aug. 13, at Red Gate Park, have a sandwich, share some conversation at the new park shelter, maybe some bocce ball and a prayer in the cemetery. It’s all part of a tradition his family is hoping to keep going for more years to come.