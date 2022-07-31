Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Anthony Ricchio fondly remembers Italian American Heritage Days when he was a kid. His grandfather Dominic “Squint” Pirillo was one of the founders of the annual summer event and everyone in the community looked forward to being part of celebrating the history and heritage of the local Italian families.

“My grandpa used to get a bunch of us kids together and make us enter the grape stomping competition. We would climb into these big half-barrels he hauled out to the park and stomp those grapes as fast as we could. And we didn’t have a choice, whether we wanted to do it or not,” Ricchio said with a laugh as he thought about the memory. That was part of the wine-making demonstrations.

