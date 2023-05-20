Maintenance seems to be the key to a long and happy life, whether it is you, your pet or other important things in your world. Just as keeping your own body and Fido’s healthy requires regular doctor visits, keeping your favorite motorized vehicle operating as it should relies on regular visits to a mechanic.
Meet Keith Tagtow, the car doctor. What Keith knows about cars could probably fill a book or two.
“I got my mechanic genes from my dad, I guess,” he said of his skills of the trade. “He was a mechanic in the military, and I learned a lot from him. That, and the fact that I grew up on a farm. Anything that needed fixing, we did it ourselves, basically. I guess I’ve been working around all types of vehicles all my life.”
For nearly 15 years, Keith has been a top mechanic at J&M Shop, 120 20th St. S.E., across the road from the Oelwein Sports Complex. He works with shop owner Jeremy Larson.
“Anything with wheels and a motor, I work on it,” Keith said, summing up his job description in his usual straight-forward and direct way.
Being a “car doctor” requires certain problem-solving skills that are not found in every profession. Automotive issues are often not determined on the surface.
When a client comes in with a car issue that revolves around a certain noise, Keith has to determine first of all the kind of noise and then, where it is coming from. It might be an engine noise, an exhaust noise, or perhaps a squeaky belt or brakes.
After making the diagnosis, Keith goes back to the owner and lets them know what he has found, an approximate cost for the procedure, and the time it will take to correct it.
“There’s always a chance that locating one problem might mean there is another problem associated with it. We let the customer know up front so there is no sticker shock later,” he said.
Attention to detail, interpersonal skills and a good work ethic are essential qualities for a car doctor and Keith knows how to deliver them with an honest smile. As someone who loves vehicles as much as he loves working on them, Keith understands the importance of relating to a customer to put them at ease when turning over the keys to their “baby.”
With all his knowledge and experience, Keith was asked if he has a favorite vehicle, past or present.
Without hesitation he replied, “A ’69 Chevelle.”
He obviously has a great eye for a classic vehicle.
The 1969 Chevelle is among the most revered muscle cars and the 454 V8 engine made it a legend. While Keith didn’t specify a 454 or a 427 for the engine size, there is no doubt he could work on either one.
Keith said those older classic cars with the big engines get a lot of “oohs and aahs” along parade routes, but they would be better off either parked in the shade at a car show or out on the open road.
“Overheating is always a problem when you drive those big cars in parades. They don’t get enough air to stay cooled down. They need to get out on the open road, that is what they were built for,” he said.
When he’s not working with a wrench in his hand, Keith enjoys car shows, visiting with other “motorheads,” car races and just relaxing. Maybe he is dreaming about a ’69 Chevelle. He sold the one he had a while ago but says he will own another someday.
In the meantime, Keith and Jeremy, along with recent recruit Jacob, can handle any vehicle repairs at J&M Shop, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed on weekends. They can be reached at 319-239-7656.