MAYNARD — West Central Senior Citizens met Tuesday afternoon Sept. 27, for the weekly session of playing 500.
High scores went to Gordon Kelly and Dieter Erdelt. Betty Wittenberg provided refreshments for the afternoon.
The next get together will be Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Maynard Community Hall, at 1 p.m. Gordon Kelly will be the host.
All area senior citizens are invited to come for an afternoon of cards and camaraderie.
