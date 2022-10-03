Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

MAYNARD — West Central Senior Citizens met Tuesday afternoon Sept. 27, for the weekly session of playing 500.

High scores went to Gordon Kelly and Dieter Erdelt. Betty Wittenberg provided refreshments for the afternoon.

