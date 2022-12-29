Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Kerns ring in New Year with 40th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Kerns

Happy 40th anniversary wishes to Rex and Connie Kerns of Oelwein.

After a New Year’s celebration, the couple will revel in a ski trip to Lake Tahoe before settling in Naples, Florida for the winter.

Tags

Trending Food Videos