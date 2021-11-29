ELKADER — The Keystone Area Education Agency Board of Directors announces Stan Rheingans has been selected as its next administrator.
The current administrator, Pat Heiderscheit, announced his retirement in May.
“Pat will be greatly missed,” reflected Nancy Bradley who serves as a board member for Keystone AEA as well as the Dubuque Community School District. “After 11 years as Keystone’s leader it is an understatement to say that his will be hard shoes to fill.”
The board engaged Grundmeyer Leader Services (GLS) to facilitate the search process. Staff members, superintendents and school leadership teams provided input through meetings and a stakeholder survey facilitated by GLS.
“At the core of our search were the leadership attributes of being humble, innovative, strategic, curious, collaborative and communicative,” noted Sue Updegraff, Keystone AEA Board Member. Twenty-one candidates applied during the month of October. Semi-finalists interviews were held on Nov. 16 with three finalists interviewed on Nov. 22 by the board, local superintendents and Keystone staff members.
“We were very fortunate to receive highly qualified candidates. Stan emerged as the unanimous choice,” said Updegraff.
Rheingans has served as Superintendent of the Dubuque Community School District since September 2012, providing strategic leadership to one of the largest school districts in the state of Iowa serving approximately 10,500 students in 18 schools and an alternative learning campus. Over the past decade, he has led with a collaborative leadership style that has transformed the district.
Specifically, through the development and execution of two five-year comprehensive strategic plans, Rheingans has led efforts to break down barriers and enhance programming in focus areas of student achievement and development, community engagement, effective resource management and employee excellence – all to support student success.
Throughout his tenure, the district also saw significant capital improvements through renovation and construction of district facilities, all while maintaining a strong overall financial position. From 2004 to 2012 he served as the district’s executive director of human resources. In this role, Stan served as the main spokesperson in negotiations with the district’s bargaining units and served as the main human resources officer for the nearly 2,000 employees in the district.
The son of two schoolteachers, Rheingans served as principal at Wilton Junior/Senior High School in Wilton; as associate principal and activities director in the Wilton School District; and dean of students at North Scott High School in Eldridge. In the classroom, Rheingans served as a social studies teacher at both North Scott and Freeport High School before moving into administration.
A decorated military veteran, Rheingans served as a combat engineer platoon leader in the United States Army 10th Engineer Battalion in the Federal Republic of Germany and served in Operation Desert Storm with the Third Infantry Division. He was the recipient of the Bronze Star.
Rheingans holds a bachelor’s degree from Loras College, a master’s degree from the University of Iowa, and a certificate of advanced studies (superintendent’s license) from the University of Northern Iowa.
In his new role on July 1, Rheingans will support the agency’s 224 employees who provide special education and school improvement services in eight counties across northeast Iowa: Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek. The area includes 21 public school districts and 27 nonpublic schools, covering nearly 5,000-square-miles and serving roughly 32,000 K-12 students. The agency also provides services for children ages birth to three years old, and their families.
“We delight to welcome Mr. Stan Rheingans to the helm, knowing full well that he will be greatly missed in the Dubuque Community School District,” said Bradley.