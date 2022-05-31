Nature Kids – Reptiles and Amphibians will be Saturday, June 18 north of Strawberry Point, for ages 3-6 years. The program begins at 10 a.m. at Osborne Park, 10 miles north of Strawberry Point. Reservations are required by calling Osborne Nature Center at 563-245-1516.
Wear clothing and shoes/boots suitable outdoors, sunscreen, bug spray, and bring a water bottle. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Siblings are welcome to join.
Participants will first learn about these creatures and their habitats and end with stories and a craft.