Oelwein and Hazleton children and teens, ages 1-18, can enjoy free breakfast and lunch going on now through July 29.
Breakfast is served 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
Little Husky Learning Center, 317 8th Ave. S.E., Wings Park Elementary, 111 8th Ave. N.E., Parkside Elementary, 301 6th Ave. S.W., Hazleton American Legion, 105 Hayes St. W., and Oelwein Middle School, 300 12th Ave. S.E.
Wings Park Elementary will continue serving July 31 to Aug. 11. All locations will be closed on July 4.
There is no registration or identification required to enjoy the free breakfast and lunch. It’s for any and all kids ages 1-18.