If kids are going to experiment this summer, Barb Schmitz is proud how many choose to experiment with self-esteem, empathy, creativity and play taught through the Oelwein Summer School partnership with the Young Footliters Traveling Theatre.
“(It teaches) feeling the joy of play,” said Schmitz, who coordinates the summer theater program visit for the school system. “Which I actually think a lot of kids are missing.”
The program for ages 7-14 is funded in part by a 21st Century Community Learning Center grant and the Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation.
“The goal of the program was not so much acting, but teaching kids basic skills, self-expression,” said Evan Hilsabeck, who is in his second summer managing the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. That is where the Young Footliters are based.
“It’s the creative teamwork we love about this program,” he added during practice Wednesday.
Fifty-five budding actors will display what they’ve learned at 6:30 p.m. tonight when they perform “The Call of the Matterhorn” at the Williams Center for the Performing Arts. Admission is $4.
In 13 years of offering summer youth theater, the Oelwein School District has served 511 individual students, some of whom have returned, filling 713 spots.
“I’m very proud we have touched that many families with theater,” Schmitz said.
The district is in its second year of partnering with the Coralville-based Young Footliters. For 11 years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it partnered with a youth teaching program of the Old Creamery Theatre. Post-pandemic, that program was supplanted by this one.
This year’s teaching artists are newcomers Kathleen Guerrero of Texas, Austin Gordley of North Liberty, and returning teacher Jacob Kilburg of Cedar Rapids.
Oelwein is the first stop on the Young Footliters’ 13-week schedule of productions through eight eastern Iowa communities.
The town has welcomed them with open arms, Schmitz said. The Retired Senior Volunteer Program and local restaurants have donated meals and they are housed in Oelwein. The Grand Theatre donated tickets for the teaching actors to see “Jurassic World: Dominion.”
They are paying the community’s kindness forward, teaching the kids.
“It’s nice to come to our home away from home for a week and get to see the kids we recognize and meet the new kids that come into the camp,” Kilburg said.
“It’s super fun seeing them have a lot of fun over a dance that sometimes I couldn’t get when I was rehearsing,” Guerrero said.
“One skill I’m trying to teach is making choice, and making big and bold choices,” she added. “As an actor, I get scared to make those really big choices in fear of what other people might think of me, so I just really want to be like the bigger you are, the more you can convey to the show and the more fun you’ll have.
“Especially for the little ones, once you let them loose, they’re amazing.”
Gordley teaches students to synchronize their lyrics with movement for seamless choreography. For Kilburg, the social aspect, the community formed by the theater, stands out.
“A lot of people say theater is like creating a family onstage. Sometimes people need that,” he said. “They’re coming from all over and different places, and if this is the highlight of their day, they get to come and hang out with their friends, and get to show a different side of themself. You never know what’s really inside of you and how you like to perform until you get the chance to experiment with it up on stage.
“So giving those kids the opportunity to be a little crazy up on stage, to make choices — like Kat said — that are a little different than they would be in normal life, and get to see the full person underneath of what they may look like when they walk down the street.”