Among the area’s most anticipated holiday events occurred recently when the Hazleton Commercial Club hosted its annual Christmas Shoppe at the city’s Fire Station.
At the event, which has been held nearly each holiday season for almost a decade, area children received the opportunity to purchase Christmas gifts for their family, selecting from a wide variety of donated items, many of which were collected by Commercial Club members throughout the year. These goods are then made available for participating kids to purchase at low cost, with many items sold for 50 cents to a dollar, explained Club member Jean Gallmeyer.
Importantly, in the interest of maintaining the critical holiday element of surprise, “parents were not allowed in the shopping area with the children,” Gallmeyer said.
After selecting their presents, the kids then moved to the gift-wrapping area, where the selections were wrapped by the children, with the assistance of volunteers. Once festively adorned, Gallmeyer said, the gifts were “brought back to the parents and ready to put under the tree.”
An estimated 50 children participated in this year’s event, Gallmeyer added.
In addition to shopping and wrapping, a visit from Santa also occurred, as did the awarding of door prizes, which this year included several bicycles and a game table.
The Christmas Shoppe is only one of many community-focused events the Hazleton Commercial Club, which was formed in 1988, sponsors each year, in an effort to forward its goals of enhancing community unity and working to make Hazleton a more fun and safer place to live.
With its inversion of typical roles, by making kids the gift-givers, the Christmas Shoppe, specifically, aims “to create a giving spirit in children rather than one based on always receiving,” Gallmeyer said.