Among the area’s most anticipated holiday events occurred recently when the Hazleton Commercial Club hosted its annual Christmas Shoppe at the city’s Fire Station.

At the event, which has been held nearly each holiday season for almost a decade, area children received the opportunity to purchase Christmas gifts for their family, selecting from a wide variety of donated items, many of which were collected by Commercial Club members throughout the year. These goods are then made available for participating kids to purchase at low cost, with many items sold for 50 cents to a dollar, explained Club member Jean Gallmeyer.

