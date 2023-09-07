Sept. 5, 2023
MONONA — Kimberly Ann Trappe, 51, of Monona, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.
Visitation will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 10, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona. There will also be a one hour visitation before services at the church on Monday.
Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona with the Rev. Erika Lenth as the officiant.
Burial will follow at Monona City Cemetery, Monona.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona is assisting the family with arrangements.