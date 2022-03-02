West Central High School Class of 2022 Valedictorian and Homecoming Queen Mikaela Kime is preparing for a medical career.
She plans to attend either Clemson University or Wartburg College to major in health science-preprofessional health studies and then go to physician’s assistant school.
She is the daughter of Lori and the late Kraig Kime and sister to Kaleb and Collin Kime.
Other high school honors include membership in the National Honor Society and earning her spot on the Honor Roll for seven consecutive semesters. She has been an Academic Letter Winner for three consecutive years, and has been class and student body president.
In high school, she was active in cheerleading for football and basketball as well as competing in track and field and softball. She also has been in choir and student government.
Cheerleading has been her favorite activity.
“Because it has given me many opportunities and memories,” she said. “I have been able to build the program and do things West Central cheerleaders never have done before. I love choreographing the dances and stunting with my stunt group. I genuinely enjoy cheerleading and everything that comes with it!”
Among her favorite memories is Homecoming during her senior year.