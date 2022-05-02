The Kindergarten Music Concert will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the Williams Center. Students will present “ABCs and 123s.” Students should dress nicely for the concert. Please bring your child to their classroom in the Little Husky Learning Center by 6:15. After the concert, the students can be picked back up in their classroom. The public is invited to attend our kindergarteners’ first school concert.
Kindergarten music concert May 17
Deb Kunkle
