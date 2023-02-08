By promoting kindness, Wings Park Elementary is discouraging bullying.
That’s the idea as Oelwein elementary students rose to meet the Great Kindness Challenge, a proactive bullying prevention initiative for PreK-12 schools.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. About one inch of snow and ice expected..
Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. About one inch of snow and ice expected.
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 6:06 pm
By promoting kindness, Wings Park Elementary is discouraging bullying.
That’s the idea as Oelwein elementary students rose to meet the Great Kindness Challenge, a proactive bullying prevention initiative for PreK-12 schools.
Wings Park students heard about empathy, compassion for self and others, and dealing with unwelcome emotions in order to move through them as staff from the Central Office guest-read kindness-themed books.
Author Kobi Yamada discusses how problems tend to grow when ignored, in a book Superintendent Josh Ehn read, “What Do You Do With a Problem?” with impactful grayscale illustrations by Mae Besom.
“Dealing with our problems sometimes has good stuff on the inside,” Ehn concluded for Terry Rex’s second grade class. Students from other classes were visiting to change things up, as the class was having multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS) time during the kindness lesson. Karen Seeders guest-read to classrooms that morning.
Earlier, students colored-in posters promoting kindness, which staff then distributed to local businesses.
Activities suggested, in addition to the Kindness Matters poster, included:
• Be kind to yourself and eat a healthy snack (popcorn).
• Sit with someone new at lunch. Help keep the lunchroom spick and span.
Surprise another classroom by writing (kind) jokes or compliments on note paper, an extra 10 minutes of recess together, a small treat or another surprise of choice.
Students participated in spirit days themed We Love Kindness Monday by wearing red and pink, Crazy for Kindness Tuesday by wearing mismatched clothes and Hats off to Kindness Wednesday by wearing hats.
On Thursday, students wore green or camouflage for kindness to the environment, and on Team up for Kindness Friday, they wore their school colors of purple and gold.
Through the Great Kindness Challenge in 2021-22, more than 18 million students in 115 countries performed over 900 million acts of kindness.
Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. About one inch of snow and ice expected.
Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. About one inch of snow and ice expected.
Snow will taper off and end during the morning but skies will remain cloudy during the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.