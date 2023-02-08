Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

230126_ol_news_kindness_challenge-img1

Superintendent Josh Ehn reads a book about confronting problems to second-graders mainly from Terry Rex’s class during the Great Kindness Challenge week at Wings Park Elementary. Students are, from front to back, Jax Miller, Avriyanah Wilson, Wilson Saathoff, Blake Woodson (visiting during MTSS time from another class), Kalen Mochal and Ebon Buhr in back.

 MIRA SCHMITT-CASH | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER PHOTO

By promoting kindness, Wings Park Elementary is discouraging bullying.

That’s the idea as Oelwein elementary students rose to meet the Great Kindness Challenge, a proactive bullying prevention initiative for PreK-12 schools.

Tags

Trending Food Videos