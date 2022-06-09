Lily King was crowned Miss Oelwein 2022 by 2021 title-holder Abi Patrick in a ceremony Thursday at Party in the Park.
King, an Oelwein High School senior, is the daughter of Jon and Candace King.
Natalie Crandall received the sash of runner-up. An OHS junior, she is the daughter of Cathy and John Folsom.
They are staying busy. Shortly after an interview with the Daily Register, King, along with Crandall, dashed off to a softball game.
King works at Fidelity Bank as a teller, where her dad Jon works. But her route will veer in college, starting at University of Northern Iowa where she plans to major in biology and transfer to Palmer College to earn her Doctor of Chiropractic.
“I definitely wanted some health care in there because my brother went my dad’s route,” King said. Her mom works in healthcare.
“I don’t like blood or anything related to that,” she said.
So chiropractic was the natural choice.
She said she was relaxed and “being myself” through the interview process, but when the runner-up was read, the nerves kicked in.
“When you’re up there and you hear who the runner-up is, you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, what is it?’” she said.
“It just just kind of hit the last few seconds of it, saying ‘Miss Oelwein.’”
“I love Oelwein, I like to help work with the community, and it’s a great experience to get to do that,” she said.
Also competing were candidates Elizabeth Recker, daughter of Jamie and Amy Recker; Amera Schoultz, daughter of Brandy Schoultz and Joe Smith and Sara Throckmorton, daughter of Hance and Amy Throckmorton.
When Throckmorton’s plans to major in mathematics were read, one of the band members of Hard Salami commented no one told him there would be math. The band kicked off their set with hit songs from a variety of eras from Johnny Cash and Jimmy Buffet to the Barenaked Ladies.
The event drew a good-sized crowd to the park.
The Iowa State Extension of Fayette County kids’ booth had a fun twist on spin-art, with kids powering the spindle turning the paper that paint is dropped onto by pedaling a bicycle. The inflatables also returned this year.