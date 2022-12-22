Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

An anonymous donation to the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard activated volunteers Carol Hamilton, Rosetta Anderson, Mary Kalb and manager Nancy Meyer, who pitched in on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to assemble Christmas boxes for 50 families, to distribute on Wednesday.

Early phone calls to recipients indicated, per Hamilton, that the generous gift was brightening the spirits of community members in need.

