An anonymous donation to the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard activated volunteers Carol Hamilton, Rosetta Anderson, Mary Kalb and manager Nancy Meyer, who pitched in on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to assemble Christmas boxes for 50 families, to distribute on Wednesday.
Early phone calls to recipients indicated, per Hamilton, that the generous gift was brightening the spirits of community members in need.
“They were donated anonymously to us,” Hamilton said. “It was a huge blessing.”
“— for a lot of people,” Kalb added.
“Many of them said that to me when I called to tell them,” Hamilton said. “That it was a blessing for Christmas.”
Each box contained $50 of provisions including perishable mandarin oranges, dry goods like stuffing mix, and $50 in gift certificates so they can purchase meat or other perishables, so $100 a box.
“Pretty much all the ingredients to make a nice Christmas meal,” Meyer said.
The Kitchen Cupboard helpers lined the boxes up in the adjoining hallways that form a right angle and began to place a provision from each category into every box.