With a third-place finish in their region, Oelwein’s Community Kitchen Cupboard earned $1,000 to support their mission.

 Photo courtesy Andrea Hudnut/Veridian

By finishing third in its region during Veridian Credit Union’s 2022 Spark the Spirit campaign, the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard has received $1,000 to help support its mission.

Veridian announced the results of the contest Tuesday evening.

