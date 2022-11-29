By finishing third in its region during Veridian Credit Union’s 2022 Spark the Spirit campaign, the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard has received $1,000 to help support its mission.
Veridian announced the results of the contest Tuesday evening.
“We are so thankful for everyone who voted for us and helped us to win third place and a donation of $1,000,” Kitchen Cupboard leadership wrote in a recent submission to The Daily Register. “Our win is a big win for the community as we continue our work to help families who are dealing with food insecurity at a time when inflation is making it even harder for people to pay their bills and put food on their tables.”
As part of Veridian’s annual giving campaign, five non-profits were nominated in each of four regions in Iowa and eastern Nebraska, with final placement of the nominees determined by popular vote, which was conducted online between Nov. 1 and Nov. 11.
The entity receiving the most votes in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls region of the competition, which included the Kitchen Cupboard, was the Better Together Animal Rescue of Vinton. Founded in 2018, Better Together is a cat rescue whose mission, according to their website, “is focused solely on improving the lives of homeless animals and aiding in placing animals into lifelong homes.”
By receiving the greatest number of votes, Better Together was awarded the top regional prize of $5,000. Black Hawk County’s National Alliance on Mental Illness chapter, which finished in second place, earned $2,500. Following Oelwein’s Kitchen Cupboard were Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity and Exceptional Persons, Inc., each of which were given support totaling $500.
Other regional winners included Deafinitely Dogs followed by Freedom Foundation in the Cedar Rapids/Iowa City region, Des Moines Refugee Support and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa in the Des Moines Metro, and, in the Omaha/Council Bluffs region, Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue and The Blue Bucket Project, an Omaha-based nonprofit working to make their community free from litter, finished first and second, respectively.
