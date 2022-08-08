Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Fayette County Longbeards Gun Bash with National Wild Turkey Federation will be Friday, Aug. 19, at the Knights of Columbus, Oelwein. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets online, nwtf.org/events. Contact John Moser, hvoigts@gmail.com or 319-440-1862.

