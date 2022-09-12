Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Oelwein Knights of Columbus completed another successful Fun Day at the Columbus Club Sunday afternoon. The Knights have a long tradition advocating for those with intellectual disabilities. In years past it was known as the Special Olympics, a national program that was started by members of the President Kennedy family.

In many locations the Knights of Columbus adopted and promoted the Special Olympics games locally. Oelwein had organizers like Marcel “Sel” Anglin, Bill Murphy, Judy Stokesberry, Ray Mahoney, Clair and Anna Mary Harrington, and many more that my memory fails me. It was an all-day event that brought special athletes from all over Northeast Iowa to Husky Stadium to compete. This was a progressive event that sent the best on to compete with other skillful participants in larger cities. Eventually those larger venues took over leaving the smaller areas with very few athletes.

