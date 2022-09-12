The Oelwein Knights of Columbus completed another successful Fun Day at the Columbus Club Sunday afternoon. The Knights have a long tradition advocating for those with intellectual disabilities. In years past it was known as the Special Olympics, a national program that was started by members of the President Kennedy family.
In many locations the Knights of Columbus adopted and promoted the Special Olympics games locally. Oelwein had organizers like Marcel “Sel” Anglin, Bill Murphy, Judy Stokesberry, Ray Mahoney, Clair and Anna Mary Harrington, and many more that my memory fails me. It was an all-day event that brought special athletes from all over Northeast Iowa to Husky Stadium to compete. This was a progressive event that sent the best on to compete with other skillful participants in larger cities. Eventually those larger venues took over leaving the smaller areas with very few athletes.
The games laid dormant for a few years before the Oelwein Knights rallied and reconstructed the event as a Fun Day for special needs participants. More than 40 of these participants of varying ages shared in many games including bingo, ring toss, basketball shooting, and Frisbee disc throwing and were awarded prizes. All had the opportunity of winning t-shirts, hats, trinkets, and beads.
Movie passes and lots of popcorn were provided by Oelwein’s Grand Theater. Pop, candy, and pizza ended the festivities. Music was provided by popular DJ Chad Rau and many danced to his very lively music selections.
Those agencies that participated included Full Circle, Quality Choices, Goodwill, and Rise LTD.
The Knights of Columbus are grateful to these agencies and their very dedicated employees and volunteers for bringing their clients to the event.
This is a timely story for all to know and realize that the activities for the Fun Day were paid for by proceeds from the K of C’s annual Tootsie Roll Drive, while noting the 2022 drive begins this week.
It is hoped area residents are mindful of their purpose when they see Knights with their aprons full of Tootsie Rolls, and generous with donations.