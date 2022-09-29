Joey Knots moved to Oelwein a year and a half ago from Las Vegas.
Knots will team with Keaton Stoneburner — Team Dead Inside — against The Carver and Seto Kobara — Team Apocalypse — at the RuggedPro Wrestling event at O-Town Mania on Saturday, Oct. 1 outside O-Town Discounts and More, 330 S. Frederick Ave.
This match has top billing at the event, which wrestler Adam Love said means it will be near the end, similar to how music shows are billed.
Knots started wrestling for The Forge, a Marshalltown-based RuggedPro wrestling school, in April.
The brainchild of Austin Fouts, RuggedPro Wrestling is a Marshalltown-based professional wrestling company founded in 2018, with their first event occurring in 2019, per their Patreon artist support page. They use a combination of Midwest wrestling veterans and up and coming talent and “easy to follow stories, that make sense.”
“I’ve always been really into it,” Knots said of the sport. He wrestled with friends back in Las Vegas and found friends here in Oelwein with similar interests.
“His looks are totally different than his personality,” O-Town Discounts and More co-owner Shawn Bentley said, after pointing out wrestler Knots’ extensive body modification, which includes nubs on his forehead placed to resemble horns, notched ears and small discs embedded in his forearm.
“He’s the most quiet, peaceful guy you’ve ever met,” Bentley said.
Knots is training to do hardcore matches where wrestlers can fight with things other than their bodies.
“We’re going to tone it down for the kids,” Bentley said of O-Town Mania on Oct. 1.
“We’re trained how to do it to minimize risk,” Knots said.
Bentley described the progression.
“It’s like being a football fan your entire life and you finally go to a Green Bay Packers game,” Bentley said.
After he started learning to wrestle on his own, “I liked it more,” Knots said.
Instead of watching, he studies it now.
“I go to more wrestling shows, learn from them,” Knots said.