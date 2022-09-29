Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

220930_ol_news_o-town_rp_wrestling-img1

Adam Love faced Joey Knots on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Oktemberfest in Marshalltown, pictured. Both Oelwein residents, they will wrestle separately during the O-Town Mania event starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

 PHOTOS BY MANNING | CHRIS MANNING

Joey Knots moved to Oelwein a year and a half ago from Las Vegas.

Knots will team with Keaton Stoneburner — Team Dead Inside — against The Carver and Seto Kobara — Team Apocalypse — at the RuggedPro Wrestling event at O-Town Mania on Saturday, Oct. 1 outside O-Town Discounts and More, 330 S. Frederick Ave.

