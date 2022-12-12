Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

AMES (AP) — Aljaz Kunc scored 21 points and No. 20 Iowa State broke away in the second half to beat McNeese State 77-40 on Sunday.

Jaren Holmes added 17 points for the Cyclones (8-2) and Gabe Kalscheur scored 15.

