Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (left) presents Kwik Trip / Kwik Star with the Secretary's Biodiesel Marketing Award. Joel Fasnacht (right) accepted the award on behalf of Kwik Trip / Kwik Star. Photo courtesy the IDALS

 Photo courtesy the IDALS

A familiar local favorite was recently recognized at the state level for its work promoting and selling renewable fuels.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced last week that Kwik Star was one of two winners, along with fuel supplier Growmark FS, of the 2023 Renewable Fuels Marketing Awards, which were created to highlight fuel marketers “that have gone above and beyond in their efforts to promote and sell renewable fuels.”

