A familiar local favorite was recently recognized at the state level for its work promoting and selling renewable fuels.
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced last week that Kwik Star was one of two winners, along with fuel supplier Growmark FS, of the 2023 Renewable Fuels Marketing Awards, which were created to highlight fuel marketers “that have gone above and beyond in their efforts to promote and sell renewable fuels.”
“Iowa’s renewable fuels industry continues to thrive, creating value-added markets for our crops, employing thousands of Iowans, and offering cleaner and more affordable fuel to consumers,” said Secretary Naig. “Growmark FS is being honored for their efforts to market ethanol and Kwik Trip | Kwik Star is receiving recognition for their biodiesel marketing. I want to thank both of those companies and their employees for continuing to build demand for Iowa produced renewable fuels.”
Specifically, Kwik Star, which has included biodiesel in each of their diesel gallons since 2016, was selected as the winner of the Secretary’s Biodiesel Marketing Award.
“They offer separate diesel islands at over 300 of the 800+ locations across the midwest,” the Secretary’s office said in a press release, explaining the company’s selection for the honor. “Kwik Trip has embraced including biodiesel blends from 5 percent — 20 percent across Iowa and only purchases biodiesel that meets or exceeds the ASTM D6751 standard and BQ-9000 quality protocol.”
“Since 2020,” the statement continued, “Kwik Trip has been awarded over 25 biodiesel grants through the Iowa Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program to update existing infrastructure to sell biodiesel blends at locations across Iowa.”
Headquartered in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Kwik Trip was founded in 1965, and in 1993 opened their first location in Iowa under the name Kwik Star. The chain has continued to expand in the years since, achieving 400 store locations in 2013, 700 in 2019 and 800 in 2021, with two currently operating in Oelwein.
In addition to recognizing the success of Kwik Star’s efforts, the award also highlights the state’s role in the field of ethanol and biodiesel production, as Iowa leads the U.S. in the production of both products.
According to one recent analysis, the renewable fuels industry was responsible for more than $5 billion of the state’s GDP while also creating $2.6 billion in income for Iowans, as it supports nearly 46,000 jobs throughout the state’s economy. Iowa is also the first state to have an E15 standard.