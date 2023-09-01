After a ten-day period that witnessed a significant back-to-school heat wave followed by several days with overnight lows in the upper-40s, September’s advent and the Labor Day holiday are bringing another round of unseasonable warmth to the area.
“Record or near record high temperatures are forecast over the Labor Day weekend, with high temperatures in the 90s,” a National Weather Service (NWS) hazardous weather outlook, issued Friday morning including both Fayette and Clayton Counties, explained. “Heat index values are currently forecast to remain close to the forecast high temperatures in the 90s.”
The high temperatures, however, are not the only danger that will be on the increase this weekend, the outlook stressed, in recognition of the ongoing drought conditions pervading much of northeastern Iowa.
“Elevated fire weather conditions continue into the Labor Day,” the warning added, “with near-critical fire weather conditions for parts of the area Sunday. Continue to monitor the forecast and information from the local DNR this Labor Day weekend, especially if you plan on camping, grilling, or do any outdoor burning.”
With regard to temperatures, according to a more detailed NWS forecast projection for Oelwein, while Friday’s highs were anticipated to reach the low-to-mid 80s, Saturday could see temperatures near 93, beginning a stretch of four days over the extended holiday weekend with near identical conditions forecasted, with Sunday’s highs expected to reach 94 degrees, those Monday 93 and Tuesday, 91. In addition, each day except Tuesday is anticipated to be sunny and breezy, as well.
While temperatures will begin their ascent Saturday, humidity levels are expected to remain relatively low through the weekend, though Monday is anticipated to bring a change in that respect.
“(Sunday) is the first of the three extreme heat days,” explained a KWWL weather forecast summary, “with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. We have an outside shot at 100 degrees, especially in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area. Humidity remains on the lower end in the low 60s, but the heat index still may hit or eclipse 100 degrees.
“The humidity jumps up Monday with dew points in the mid to upper 60s,” the report continued, “and even higher on Tuesday, with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s. Even though highs are slightly lower on these days, it feels hotter due to the higher humidity. Monday is dry with an isolated storm chance Tuesday evening through Wednesday.”
That notion was echoed by KCRG meteorologist Corey Thompson, who further emphasized the ongoing dearth of precipitation in creating the pending less-than-ideal conditions.
“Humidity increases by Monday into Tuesday,” Thompson wrote, “and you’ll notice the muggier feel to the air. Eventually, a storm system arrives later on Tuesday to work with that moisture and potentially provide some shower and storm activity later in the day into Tuesday night. It’s our only chance for rainfall in the 9-day forecast, so hopefully we can get something meaningful out of it.”