Lamont Days 2023 arrives later this week, bringing with it a variety of events to be enjoyed by the entire family.
The celebration begins Friday night, Aug. 4, with the Ribeye Steak Fry, which will be held from 4:30 – 7 p.m inside the Lamont Fire Station, as the Buchanan County Cattlemen will be preparing Fareway steaks; the menu also includes baked potato, beans and salad for the $26 cost (kids hot dog meals are also available for $5). During the Steak Fry, a silent auction will be held, while Little Mr. and Miss Lamont (ages 4 – 8) will be selected at 6 p.m. Following the Steak Fry, a slow-pitch, just-for-fun softball event will be held at the Lamont ball diamond, with teams being selected at 7 p.m.
Day Two gets underway Saturday with the cartoon-themed parade at 11 a.m., followed at noon by the Kids Pedal Pull. Also at noon will be the corn hole/beanbag tournament in front of the Alibi Bar and Grill, with registration for the contest starting at 11 a.m. at a cost of $20 per team.
Later that afternoon, following the conclusion of the Pedal Pull, a single-elimination kickball tournament will be contested at 2 p.m. at the baseball diamond, with food, including snow cones, available at the concession stand. Registration cost is $20 per team to join the tournament. A street dance concludes the celebration at 7:30 p.m.