The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing rural Lamont teen. Tosha Ann Kraus, 15, was reported missing Wednesday, Sept. 14, from her home. She is white, 5-feet tall, and weighs 110 pounds. Tosha has long blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has two facial piercings (nose and upper lip) but does not always wear the piercings.
The Sheriff’s Office reported Tosha was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at her residence in rural Lamont (Buchanan County). It is believed she was voluntarily picked up by someone she knows.
After exhausting all potential leads, the Sheriff’s Office is turning to media outlets in hopes that someone will see this information and be able to lead them to her current whereabouts. Anyone with information regarding Tosha is encouraged to call the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, 319-334-2567, or their local law enforcement agency. If Tosha is seen, persons are cautioned not to take action on their own, but call in the location of the sighting, vehicle license plate, clothing description, activities engaged in, anything that will help officers find her and bring her home.