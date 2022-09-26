Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing rural Lamont teen. Tosha Ann Kraus, 15, was reported missing Wednesday, Sept. 14, from her home. She is white, 5-feet tall, and weighs 110 pounds. Tosha has long blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has two facial piercings (nose and upper lip) but does not always wear the piercings.

The Sheriff’s Office reported Tosha was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at her residence in rural Lamont (Buchanan County). It is believed she was voluntarily picked up by someone she knows.

Trending Food Videos