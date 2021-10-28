FAIRBANK — A landowner proposing to trade property next to West Bentley Park to the city rescinded the offer after the City Council spent 20 minutes Monday discussing it, taking comments and receiving legal advice.
John Woods has owned the property just north of West Bentley Park some four decades, and it is being subdivided to accommodate the construction of a house off Water Street by Fairbank natives Jared and Rochelle Kane. Rochelle is Woods’ granddaughter.
The Kanes have had the land privately surveyed and obtained floodplain development permitting from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and former city of Fairbank floodplain/zoning administrator Dave Jergens.
Woods had proposed to trade to the city the southern part of the lot that is often mistaken for park land in exchange for some city-owned riverbank behind the Kane home site.
No motion was ultimately voted on.
“All of a sudden this turned into a circus, I can’t believe this,” Woods told the council. “All these houses going to build here in this town, we’ve never had any trouble with any of them. Now we’re sparring over everything you could think of.
“I’ve decided now, I’m not going to sell — give my ground to the city. Why should I when this is what happens. That strip down there, that’s what should be done with it. It’s not meant to build on. It’s sitting there empty getting misused all the time, they park anything in there that wants a place. I thought I’d just quit that. I can’t believe all this hackling over this ground, there’s no money involved in it.
“Sat there for 40 years with that doggone ground, and all of a sudden it’s valuable,” he continued. “Everybody wants to make a show of it. I’ll just keep it. You guys won’t have to worry about it. If someone comes up with something comfortable, we’ll do it. Been there for 40 some years, I never had anyone ask about buying it.”
Although the discussion concerned a strip south of the proposed Jared and Rochelle Kane house property, the Kane house property got brought into it when Mayor Mike Harter allowed public comments to be made during the discussion item. Dean Mangrich and Jared Kane spoke.
Mangrich submitted what he called a petition he circulated.
Mangrich’s petition, which city staff read over the phone Tuesday, states, “The following individuals have expressed their opinion as to whether or not the city of Fairbank should sell or exchange part of the city-owned riverfront property of West Bentley Park.
“Check — Do not sell or exchange.
“Check — Do sell or exchange.”
“Here’s 100 signatures that I am submitting to the council of people that would like to see the city not ever sell any of the riverfront property,” Mangrich said.
Mangrich did not present any data as to what portion favored a sale or exchange of the city-owned riverfront property in question.
Plans approved in the approved floodplain permit say the Kanes will build the property up to get it more than one-foot out of the 100-year floodplain minimum protection level.
The permit was approved by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and city of Fairbank floodplain/zoning administrator, who is former public works director Dave Jergens.
Jergens issued a two-weeks’ notice resignation letter on Sept. 30, which City Council approved Oct. 1. Brian Delagardelle in public works was appointed zoning administrator on Oct. 11.
Jared Kane said, “It’s kind of disappointing, we have people in town who are opposed to a young family, bringing young kids back, building on a privately owned lot.
“The DNR’s been great to work (with). I hired my engineer. The biggest problem is the town that I want to move back to that I have been part of 33 of my 37 years. I’m not asking for anything from the city. I actually was — what I thought was very nice — ... proposing that you obtain more land than what we were asking for in return.
“My house is permitted, right or wrong, it’s going up. The gentleman that talked is going to be mad that I’m going to block his view and that’s what this whole thing is about.”
The next step for the Kanes is to obtain a city building permit.
The city attorney recommended at the Oct. 11 council meeting against swapping land indicating if it was not laid out in the ordinance it would set a dangerous precedent.
Kane said Monday that other attorneys told him land swaps were allowed.
“Three other city attorneys said you can swap,” Kane said.
“You can’t gift,” City Attorney Heather Prendergast replied Monday.
Kane said, “We are not asking for a gift. We are prepared to give you something of value. Something up until last fall (some didn’t know) John Woods has owned it and maintained it for the last 40 years.”
The council also learned the city would have to get easements to build a bike trail along that side of the river for any lots that were privately owned.