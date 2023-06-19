It was Lights, Camera, Action! at Husky Stadium on Saturday, as the annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Fayette County got underway.
The 3-10 p.m. event featured many activities throughout the day and evening, as volunteers and teams walked laps, played games, enjoyed food and refreshments, bid on silent auction items and enjoyed the camaraderie of families, friends and neighbors.
“It’s a really heartfelt, good thing for the community,” said Randy Ishman, as he watched the survivors take the first lap of the day. “I don’t think there is a single person around who hasn’t been touched by cancer, either personally, or through a spouse, relative or friend.”
Randy is right. When the word “cancer” is brought up, people immediately can envision a loved one, neighbor or friend who has received that diagnosis. It’s a devastating, life-changing word.
For more than 25 years, Relay For Life of Fayette County has been a successful fundraising effort to help support the needs of cancer patients, whether it is transportation, mammograms, childcare or other needs. Funds stay in the county to help the people we know with their fight to beat cancer.
Through Relay For Life, fellow “relayers” can find inspiration, share ideas and tips for successful fundraising events, ask each other questions and seek advice. It is a group of community volunteers designed for the community in which they live.
“Another year to celebrate being cancer-free, this makes 21 years,” said Tina Haar.
She and her group, ‘Team Believe,’ were operating the concession stand Saturday. “I am overjoyed to have Seena (Haar) here with me to celebrate,” Tina said, referring to her sister-in-law who has also battled cancer. Other members of Team Believe are daughter Haylee Haar, granddaughter Maddie Haar, Sandy Taylor, and Humach.
Hannah Mitchell, American Cancer Society staff in NE Iowa, was teaming up with Cindy Miller in the registration window, getting volunteers signed in for the relay and taking donations. Hannah said this year’s attendance for the relay is comparable to last year. She said folks are still renewing from the pandemic and it may take a few years to get back to the numbers they saw pre-pandemic.
The event was cancelled in 2020, and became a remote event the following year, with people making pledges and contributions online. The silent auction was also held solely online.
This marks the second year of returning to an in-person event being combined with online options and silent auction bidding. The silent auction had a goal of $1,500 and raised $2,176 by the 8 p.m. bidding deadline Saturday.
Hannah said this year’s relay goal was $15,000, and before the event began Saturday they had already raised $10,770. The fundraising continues until Dec. 31, and she is confident they will surpass their goal.
Hannah said both her mom and sister are cancer survivors, and noted she has always been around the disease. Post college, she began working for the organization and it has really hit home.
“I think the best part of the relay is it helps you understand that you are not alone,” she said. “It makes you get up every day and put on your best attitude, because there are people out there who need you.”
Cindy Miller was asked what she thought was the most important part of the annual relay.
“All of it!” she said. “It’s so good to see the survivors being honored and smiling knowing they have made another year, another milestone. Personally, my dad died of stomach cancer, my mother-in-law had breast cancer years ago and came through it to live a long life, passing away at 99. So, I’ve seen it on both sides of my family.”
Cindy, who has been volunteering with the Relay For Life in one capacity or another throughout its existence in Fayette County, says it continues to be a rewarding experience year after year.
“It’s a little bit that we can do for people fighting this terrible thing – cancer. It’s nothing compared to what they are going through.”