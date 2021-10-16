July 29, 1936 — Oct. 1, 2021
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Larry Holland, 85, of Bella Vista and formerly of Oelwein passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Inurnment will be at a later date at the International Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery in Brooklyn, Iowa.
Larry Dean Holland was born in Brooklyn, Iowa on July 29, 1936 to parents Samuel and Regina (Hasso) Holland. He graduated from Grinnell High School with the class of 1954. On July 29, 1954 he was united in marriage with Gail Wheeler in Grinnell. Larry was a law enforcement officer with the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Transportation, retiring in 1996.
Larry and Gail loved to spend time in a condo overlooking Table Rock Lake in Branson, MO. Silver Dollar City was close to the condo and always a very special place for them. They both enjoyed their trips to Delaware to visit daughter Susan, Ron, grandchildren Justin and Skyler, and their families.
Many family memories were made at Silver Dollar City with their grandchildren: watching the wood carvers, glass blowers and riding the roller coasters. Grandpa never past up an opportunity to ride the roller coasters with his grandchildren, especially on his 70th birthday! Larry was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He also had a love of trains and had completed Telegraphers school to work for the Rock Island Railroad.
Left to celebrate Larry’s life are his wife Gail, of 67 years; his children: Susan (Ron) Zanatta of Seaford, Del. and Steven (Christina) Holland of Oelwein; his grandchildren: Justin (Shelly) Zanatta, Skyler (Justin) Schrock, Shannon (Skip) Meyer, Heather (Cody) Hermansen and Shelby Holland; and his nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings.