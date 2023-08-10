Aug. 9, 2023
OELWEIN — Larry Larsen, 74, of Oelwein passed away Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Arlington Place Assisted Living in Oelwein. Services are pending with the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein.
