Late fees mounting for water main construction project

Oelwein City Council discussed serious dollar amounts that have added up in late penalties for Summers Construction, which the city contracted last year for the 2021 Water Main Improvements project.
The project encompassed new water mains along 12th Avenue SE from East Charles to near the Middle School, a portion of First Street Northeast from Eighth Avenue going east, and approximately four blocks of Fifth Street Southeast from Ninth Avenue west to Fifth Avenue. The entire project was slated for completion in late fall, however, that did not happen.
John Gade, project engineer with Fox Strand, spoke to the Council regarding a motion to approve additional construction administration costs of $15,000 to the project as it continues into a new construction season.
Gade said Summers got behind schedule with COVID illnesses and other issues and did not make the date for 12th Avenue Southeast. There were lots of damages (late fees accrued) amounting to $96,000.
Gade said Summers has come back with a subcontracted crew that has made great progress in comparison to last year’s attempts. He said the new crew has added cold pack in all the open holes left from last year.
“Now we are in a new construction season,” he said. “This crew has already done five times the work of all last year. The water main on First Street Northeast should be fully complete shortly. I’m figuring in another month; they should be done with Fifth Street Southeast.”
Gade said the late fees now, figured from fall wrap up to the spring re-start are $130,000 and mounting.
“It’s nothing new to Summers; it was their fault. When we do pay requests, we’ll have to make sure we’re holding back enough. The charge is $500 per day,” Gade said.
“Our chances of recovering that amount are minimal, very minimal,” Mayor Brett DeVore said.
City Attorney Pat Dillon said recovery of late fees can be difficult in court because the city has to show actual hardships or damages suffered. The Council will determine what is an appropriate amount to charge.
Councilman Matt Weber said, “The quality of work (last year) was talked about, how poor it was. Are we absolutely sure the quality has been rectified?”
Oelwein Public Works Director Vic Kane said yes, they are very satisfied with the work that is being done under the subcontractor.
“They are getting the project moving along at a good pace,” Kane said. He explained that when the project comes to a close, the city will put together what it sees as late fees. Then the Council will negotiate the terms.
Following the discussion, the Council approved the motion to extend another $15,000 in construction administration fees to Fox Strand for the project.
In other action, the Council approved the third and final reading for an ordinance allowing UTVs and snowmobiles on city streets.
The Council also approved the sale of 516 First Ave. NW to Charlie Shannon for $3,784, following a public hearing at which time no objections were heard.