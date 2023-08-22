AMES – The new Conservation Station educational trailer made its public debut at the Soil and Water Conservation Society’s international conference in Des Moines Aug. 6. The new trailer replaces the original Conservation Station that has been seen all across Iowa, logging some 400 visits and traveling around 150,000 miles since 2010.
The Conservation Stations provide interactive demonstrations, games and activities, and science-and-research-based information that help Iowans learn about conservation and agricultural practices that help improve water quality, biodiversity and soil health, according to Jacqueline Comito, who directs Iowa State University’s “Water Rocks!” and Iowa Learning Farms.
Steven Konrady, western Iowa basin coordinator with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said the department supports that the Conservation Stations “demonstrate what every Iowan can do to help with conservation,” which aligns with IDNR outreach goals.
“We are eager to spread the word about nonpoint source pollution management and land stewardship that directly affect water quality,” Konrady said.
The expertise and enthusiasm of the Water Rocks and Iowa Learning Farms team members who accompany the educational trailers serves to augment the displays, Konrady indicated.
“The new Conservation Station includes a walk-through learning laboratory, updated audio-visual systems and original artwork that evokes conversations and connections to the past, present and future possibilities of Iowa’s landscape,” Comito said.
Since the beginning of 2023, the trailers have visited 57 public events like city celebrations, county fairs, farmers markets and field days, and reached 4,635 people.
Organizations looking to request a Conservation Station trailer for September 2023 should visit https://www.waterrocks.org/conservation-station. The new Conservation Station joins its companion trailers comprised of Conservation Station Marsh Madness, Conservation Station On the Edge, and the next oldest trailer known as the Conservation Station 3.
The Conservation Station trailer fleet is a collaboration among Iowa Learning Farms, Water Rocks, ISU Extension and Outreach, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Iowa Department of Natural Resources (USEPA Section 319 of Clean Water Act), USDA – Natural Resources Conservation Service, Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture, and the Iowa Nutrient Research Center.