The execution of a search warrant by the city’s Police Department Tuesday afternoon resulted in the arrest of four individuals, including two Oelwein residents, on felony drug-related charges.
According to a press release, at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 29, Oelwein Police executed the warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Third Ave. NW which resulted in law enforcement confiscating illegal controlled substances as well as the arrest of four individuals, three of whom are residents of Fayette County.
Those detained as a result of the action include 61-year-old Ricky Lee Ackerson of Oelwein, who was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine (class C felony), as well as possession with intent to deliver marijuana, gathering where controlled substances used – methamphetamine, and drug tax stamp violation, each of which constitutes a class D felony. Additionally, Ackerson now faces four counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs, each a serious misdemeanor, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
A second Oelwein resident, Patrick Todd Aswegan, 56, was also arrested Tuesday after being charged with felonious gathering where controlled substance used – methamphetamine. Other charges levied against Aswegan include possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arrested, as well, was a third Fayette County resident, 61-year-old David Lee Roy Smith of West Union, who now faces charges including gathering where controlled substance used – methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Also arrested in connection with Tuesday’s search was Waterloo resident Ashley Kay Cronan, 37, who was subsequently charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, a class C felony, gathering where controlled substance used – methamphetamine, a class D felony, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Following their arrest, all four individuals were taken into custody and transported to the Fayette County Jail in West Union to await an initial appearance on the allegations, with additional charges pending, the release states.
In completing the action, the Oelwein Police Department was assisted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol and the Oelwein Community Development Department.