Those who have attended the 2022-23 season of performances at the Williams Center for the Arts in Oelwein have witnessed some truly memorable entertainment.
This Saturday, the venue will launch its final show of the season appropriately with “The Rocket Man Show.” This promises to be a phenomenal tribute to Elton John, approved by the music legend himself.
The Rocket Man Show features Scotsman Rus Anderson, who was Elton John’s official body double for his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” world tour launch promo video. Hand-picked by Elton John and David Furnish, it was Anderson’s own live tribute production, “The Rocket Man Show,” that first got him noticed by John.
Area residents attending ‘The Rocket Man Show’ at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in the Williams Center for the Arts will see how Anderson recreates the magic and live persona of a young Elton John with uncanny likeness. The moves, the costumes, the vocals and grand mastery at the piano all combine into an authentic tribute.
Anderson takes painstaking attention to detail in the colorful and spectacular costumes, many that were actually worn by the rock ‘n roll star, including iconic boots, glasses, 70’s-era jumpsuits and a tuxedo with sparkling Swarovski crystals from 1984.
Williams Center Directors Sandie Graf and Linda Murphy say attendees of ‘The Rocket Man Show’ will be swept away by the energy, color and fabulous music of this entirely live show.
Tickets are still available, but due to the enthusiastic response, the Williams Center directors recommend reserving or buying tickets as soon as possible. Tickets are in high demand.
Tickets are $40 each and are available at the following locations: Oelwein Chamber & Area Development office (319-283-1105), Williams Wellness Center Reception Desk (319-283-2312), and Williams Center for the Arts office (319-283-6616.) Payment for in-person ticket sales is cash or check only.
Tickets are also available online at www.williamscenterforthearts.com. Use the PayPal option.