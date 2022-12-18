Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Dec. 17, 2022

POSTVILLE – Laura B. Zidlicky, 103, of Postville, formerly of Morton, Illinois and Oelwein, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Waukon.

Tags

Trending Food Videos