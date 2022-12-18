Oct. 14, 1929 — Dec. 16, 2022
FAIRBANK – Laura I. Heilmann-Ott, 93, of Fairbank, died peacefully on Friday, Dec. 16 after a brief illness.
Oct. 14, 1929 — Dec. 16, 2022
FAIRBANK – Laura I. Heilmann-Ott, 93, of Fairbank, died peacefully on Friday, Dec. 16 after a brief illness.
Laura Irene was born Oct. 14, 1929 to Ross and Pearl (Shaw) Gallup. Laura was a lifelong resident of the Fairbank area. She was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Heilmann on June 18, 1950. This marriage would result in two children, Dawn (1959) and Rob (1960), and would last until Bob’s untimely death in 1993. Laura was remarried to Dwaye Ott in 2004.
Laura worked in retail at several different stores during her life but she was best known as the “Avon Lady” for more than thirty years.
Her greatest joys in life were her family, her strong faith in Jesus Christ and her love of music. Laura would routinely volunteer time to sing in nursing homes and to other civic organizations.
Laura is survived by her husband Dwayne, a son, Rob Heilmann, of Independence and three grandchildren: Jeremy Zaruba (Jessie) of Grimes, Elizabeth Zaruba of Fairbank, and Brock Zaruba of Fairbank. She was blessed with three great-grandchildren: Lydia, Eliza and Julia. She is also survived by her step-children, Dennis Ott (Roxanne) and Donna Brown (Randy).
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m. at Woods Funeral Home in Fairbank. Burial will be in the Fairbank Cemetery. The family would like to invite everyone to a luncheon, at the American Legion, immediately following the committal.
The family will welcome friends for a visitation on Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 4 p.m. — 7 p.m. and for one hour before the services Wednesday, both at Woods Funeral Home.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net
