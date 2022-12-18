Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Heilmann-Ott obituary.jpg

Oct. 14, 1929 — Dec. 16, 2022

FAIRBANK – Laura I. Heilmann-Ott, 93, of Fairbank, died peacefully on Friday, Dec. 16 after a brief illness.

Tags

Trending Food Videos