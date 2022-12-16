Buchanan County Sheriff’s Log
Sunday, Nov. 27
At 4:35 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Demonta Montrell Jones, 21, of Flint, Michigan, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor). He was taken into custody form the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Monday, Nov. 28
At 11:10 p.m. deputies arrested Samuel Joseph Robert Miller, 36, of Quasqueton, for first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Rainbow Avenue and Rowley Street in Rowley.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
At 12:20 p.m. deputies arrested Michelle Lynn Halverson, 47, of Fairbank, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
At 8:20 p.m. deputies arrested Brandie Renee Rogers, 40, of Clarksville, for second offense domestic abuse assault (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 400 block of East Sufficool Street in Hazleton.
Thursday, Dec. 1
At approximately 4:15 p.m. deputies arrested Uriah Leroy Wood, 26, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was taken into custody from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
Saturday, Dec. 3
At approximately 8 p.m. deputies arrested Mistie Marie Schmidt, 34, of Lamont for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 700 block of Washburn Avenue in Lamont.
Sunday, Dec. 4
At approximately 3 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Robert Charles Helmer, 38, of Fairbank, on an active arrest warrant out of Clayton County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail before posting bond and being released.
At 7:10 p.m. deputies arrested Jeremy Richard Ganfield, 43, of Independence, and charged him with second offense possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), failure to carry SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 500 block of Second Street SE in Independence.
Monday, Dec. 5
At 3:20 p.m. deputies arrested Anthony Alan Marrah, 36, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
At approximately 5:15 a.m. deputies arrested Deshawn Alan Myrick, 45, of Marion, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and allowing unauthorized person to operate motor vehicle (simple misdemeanor). He was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
At approximately 1:45 p.m. deputies arrested Michael Lewis Eschen, 67, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Dec. 9
At approximately 5:30 p.m. deputies arrested Trace Jaxson Thomas, 18, of Rowley, and charged him with third degree burglary (Class D felony). This arrest was made in the 700 block of Fifth Street NW in Independence and stems from an incident that occurred on Sept. 12, 2022.
Saturday, Dec. 10
At approximately 3 a.m. deputies arrested Nicholas David Koch, 41, of Coggon, for first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and cited for open container and failure to obey stop sign. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Stewart Avenue.
Clayton County Sheriff’s Log
Friday, Oct. 21
At 8:50 p.m. a Clayton County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle on Highway 52 at Pryam Street in Guttenberg for a traffic violation. The deputy observed signs of impairment in the driver and further investigated. Todd LeGrand, 58, of Guttenberg, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, first offense, and failure to use headlamps when required. Guttenberg Police assisted in the traffic stop.
Friday, Nov. 4
At 3:03 a.m. a deputy on patrol in Monona observed a vehicle stopped in the middle of the street to pick up a male subject that came walking out from between two houses. A traffic stop was initiated, and an odor of marijuana was detected. The deputy searched the vehicle and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Dakota Harville, 28, of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held in the Clayton County Jail pending an initial court appearance
Saturday, Nov. 5
At approximately 10:30 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Garber Road near Osterdock Road. An open container of alcohol was seen in the vehicle and the driver exhibited signs of impairment. Ethan Christianson, 25, of Guttenberg, was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with operating while intoxicated, second offense, and failure to dim headlights.
Monday, Nov. 7
A deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 52 north of the fairgrounds. The odor of marijuana was detected, and a search was conducted. Lynn Alexander, 57, and Shontel Clark, 37, both of Davenport, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, serious misdemeanors.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
On Tuesday morning, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 52 near Ivory Road, rural Garnavillo, and detected the odor of marijuana in the vehicle. A search was conducted, and drug paraphernalia was found. Linwood P. Green, 25, of Edgewood, was summoned to court for possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for excessive speed.
Saturday, Nov. 12
At approximately 4 a.m. a Clayton County Deputy on patrol observed a vehicle driving partially on the wrong side of the roadway on Highway 13 near Farmersburg. Following a traffic stop the driver was taken to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office for further testing and was found to be impaired. Brenden Larson, 25, of Marquette was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated 1st offense and driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway.
Friday, Nov. 25
At approximately 4:30 a.m. a deputy responded to a driving complaint on Highway 18 near Iris Avenue and observed the same driving behavior that had been reported. Following a traffic stop the driver who exhibited several signs of impairment. John Paul Gillespie, 49, of Ballwin, Missouri, was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense, open container, and driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway.
Sunday, Nov. 27
At approximately 1:15 a.m. a deputy on patrol on Diplomat Road north of Luana encountered a vehicle parked in the middle of the highway. The driver, Elvis Toj Godinez, 22, of Postville, was charged with operating while intoxicated 2nd offense, no valid driver’s license, and stopping on the paved portion of the highway.
Saturday, Dec. 3
At 8:46 p.m. a Clayton County deputy came in contact with Julie Henke, 48, outside Thai 1 On bar in Edgewood. Henke was ultimately placed under arrest for public intoxication and transported to the Clayton County Jail.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
At 7:19 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a residence in Farmersburg for an active disturbance. Officers made contact with Madyson Jones, 19, and Kayla Larsen, 32, at the residence. While investigating the incident, officers located controlled substances and drug paraphernalia at the residence. Both Jones and Larsen were placed under arrest and charged with possession of marijuana 1st offense, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were transported to the Clayton County Jail.
Friday, Dec. 9
At 4:47 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a property damage accident involving a vehicle and a building at 609 S. Main Street in Garnavillo. The driver of the vehicle, Kelly Jo Broten, 49, of Garnavillo, was subsequently placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated - 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
Tuesday, Nov. 29
A Fayette County Deputy arrested Dalton Bunn, 24, of Maynard, on three valid Fayette County arrest warrants for probation violation. Bunn turned himself in at the Fayette County Jail where he later posted a cash bond.
A deputy arrested Tamara Saunders, 56, of Oelwein on a valid Fayette County arrest warrant original charge of theft 5th degree. Saunders was transported to Fayette County Jail where she posted a cash bond.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
A deputy took custody of Cameron Herman, 18, of Postville on a valid Fayette County arrest warrant, for violation of no contact order and providing false identification information. Herman was transported to the Fayette County Jail where she was held on a cash bond.
At 9:23 p.m. a deputy arrested Trent J. Fitzpatrick, 52, of Oelwein, on Fayette County arrest warrants. The original charges were 2 counts of a controlled substance violation, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, 1st offense possession of marijuana, 1st offense possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set in the amount of $10,300. Fitzpatrick was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the West Union and Independence police departments.
Sunday, Dec. 4
At 11:26 p.m. deputies were called to the area of 90th Street and K Avenue in reference to a driving complaint. Upon investigating, the driver Angel Chirinos Miralda was arrested and charged with no valid driver’s license (simple misdemeanor), no insurance non-accident related (simple misdemeanor), and operating while intoxicated first offense (serious misdemeanor). Chirinos-Miralda was held at the Fayette County Jail pending initial appearance with a magistrate. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oelwein Police Department.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
At 5:21 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle vs deer accident on Highway 150 near 165th street; approximately two miles north of Fayette. Kelley Marie Whitaker, 40, of Oelwein, was traveling northbound in a 2015 Kia Optima four-door when she struck a deer in the traveled portion of the roadway. The vehicle received approximately $5,000 in damage. No injuries were reported.
Fayette woman injured in rollover Thursday, Dec. 8
A Fayette resident, Bailee Lynn Pavlovec, 19, was seriously injured when she rolled her 2009 Nissan Murano early Thursday morning west of Fayette.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call of a single-vehicle rollover on 150th Street near N Avenue, approximately three miles west of Fayette at 5:33 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Pavlovec was traveling eastbound when she entered the south ditch and rolled. The vehicle is considered a total loss. According to the sheriff’s report, Pavlovec received serious injuries and was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Fayette Fire Department and Fayette Ambulance. This accident remains under investigation.