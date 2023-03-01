ARLINGTON — A legislative forum sponsored by the Fayette and Clayton County Farm Bureaus welcomed Rep. Michael Bergan for District 63 (R-Decorah), Rep. Craig Johnson for District 67 (R-Independence), Rep. Chad Ingels for District 68 (R-Randalia), Sen. Mike Klimesh for District 32 (R-Spillville), Rep. Anne Osmundson for District 64 (R-Volga), and Sen. Dan Zumbach for District 34 (R-Ryan) to the Arlington Community Event Center on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The hourlong meeting was an opportunity for constituents to raise issues and learn what their leaders were doing in Des Moines.
After brief introductions, the floor was opened for questions.
SNAP
Earlier this year, legislation was proposed to limit Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The bill, House File 3, was to restrict the purchase of candy and other unhealthy choices, but somehow it was written in a way that would also limit the purchase of fresh meat, butter, and sliced cheese. A question arose about whether it was a good idea to limit healthy choices and would changes be made.
Rep. Bergan said the original bill was to properly address abuses of the system. He stated 12 percent of users were ineligible. He did say that the bill would be adjusted and that the “Double Up Food Bucks” programs would still be supported. “Double Up Food Bucks” is a way for SNAP users to get twice as many fruits and vegetables at grocery stores and farmers markets.
Private School Accountability
A concern arose about private schools being accountable for funds the same way as public schools.
The Legislators underscored that private schools are accredited, just like public schools. Rep. Johnson stated all schools would have to follow state and federal regulations.
Rep. Bergan said some private schools may not fall under all federal laws and that a company familiar with this type of funding will be hired to administer and track funds to maintain transparency.
Teacher Recruitment
The topic of education continued with a discussion of how to recruit and retain teachers in rural Iowa. It was brought up that not only are the costs for a college degree the same for a teacher and an engineer, there is a pay gap. A story was shared about a long line of prospective engineering students at registration compared to the line for educators which had one person.
Rep. Ingels said there were discussions in Des Moines about creating a support stipend for students in these needed professions.
Land Ownership
How do young farmers get in or remain in farming? Concerns have been raised about who is buying Iowa farmland, be it corporations, foreign entities or billionaires. While there are Iowa laws to control foreign buyers, there are none to regulate a bonafide capitalist from investing in farmland.
“Where do our farm families go now if their children don’t want to farm?” said Rep. Johnson. “What’s left for them but to sell to a corporation or maybe join with a bigger local group. That’s been trending. Not that it’s very palatable to me as I watched my grandpa’s 80-acre farm get sold in 1982.”
“It’s never been easy,” said Sen. Zumbach, “and we can go back generations to establish that … to allow the next generation to find a way to get that foothold in production agriculture. It’s always been extremely difficult — socially, financially, spiritually. We’re getting less and less folks who want to take on that risk.”
Eminent Domain
Eminent domain was raised regarding the proposed liquefied carbon dioxide pipelines, which are proposed to allow industries like ethanol plants to transport and market this byproduct, CO2, as a co-product for other industrial uses and improve their product’s carbon score. If the pipeline companies can show a public need to the Iowa Utilities Board, it could allow the companies to purchase land from unwilling owners.
Land in southern Fayette County and Buchanan County is part of a corridor of a proposed project.
Rep. Johnson said that, although he did not like federal tax credits to be used to start the pipeline projects, he was in support of the ethanol producers.
A recent House bill talked about requiring companies to obtain voluntary easements for at least 90% of the total route of their projects in Iowa to gain the power of eminent domain to force easements for the remaining 10% or less. Rep Osmundson stated she would want a 90%-95% threshold.
Property Tax
When the question of property tax going to zero arose, Rep. Johnson said he would support it if implemented over time.
“It has to be (a) goal,” he said.
When asked where revenue for services would come from, Johnson said sales taxes.
Sen. Zumbach stated that by people retaining their money, they will have more to spend, adding that economic development increases through sales tax.
Sen. Klimesh talked about using a “Six Sigma” methodology to measure, analyze, and improve the taxing models at the state and federal level. He pointed to states with no personal income tax like Texas and Florida as potential models.
Other topics included:
• The use of Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) for conservation programs.
• Hunting, including special hyper-local licenses to shoot deer that destroy crops.
• Transportation over the allowable weight
• Tort reform for healthcare providers
The next Fayette County Farm Bureau Legislative Forum will be Saturday, March 18 starting at 9 a.m. at the Arlington Community Event Center.
The Buchanan County Farm Bureau is hosting a forum on Saturday, March 11 at Wolfey’s Wapsi Out Back in Quasqueton beginning at 9:30 with a social time, followed by the panel of legislators at 10 a.m.