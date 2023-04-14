Following a floor debate that lasted four hours Thursday, the Iowa House passed Senate File 494, a measure imposing new eligibility restrictions on Iowans who receive benefits through Medicaid and the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
As part of the legislation, households with more than $15,000 in combined liquid assets and personal property, excluding the applicant’s home, car of any value and second car if valued at fewer than $10,000, would no longer be eligible for SNAP benefits. The bill also requires recipient households earn less than 160% of the federal poverty level while also submitting their information using an eligibility verification system before receiving benefits.
While the current Iowa law governing these services includes income caps, it has no restrictions on assets.
The established federal poverty level in 2023, meanwhile, is $24,860 for a family of three, $30,000 for a family of four and $35,140 for a five-person household, according to information from hhs.gov.
Under the bill, asset tests will not pertain to Medicaid recipients, according to comments made during the House debate.
“This bill takes nothing away from those who are — and the key word here is — eligible,” said Osceola Republican Representative Joel Fry, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. “If you’re eligible for the benefit, you will receive the benefit. It protects the program for those who need it most. And I would suggest to you that we are creating a safety net today that is sustainable for the long term. Without creating that safety net, the benefits won’t be in existence in my children’s lifetime.”
House Democrats opposing the measure noted that, not only would the changes lead to a loss of federal funding for the state, but it would also specifically remove thousands of Iowa’s most vulnerable citizens from the possibility of support.
In making this point, Democratic Representative Josh Turek of Council Bluffs referred to a USDA report indicating that 66% of SNAP households contain children, while more than 46% include at least one disabled individual.
“What are these families supposed to do? Sell their cars so they can qualify for a wheelchair? Food?” posited Turek, a two-time paralympic gold medalist in basketball who himself is wheelchair-bound. “There are no options for these people … In my opinion, this bill is a disgrace. There is zero financial benefit to the state of Iowa. It is a terrible economic decision. And even worse, it’s morally reprehensible.
“The bill takes away food from veterans, the elderly, poor children and disabled individuals,” he added, Radio Iowa reported.
During the House debate, Ankeny Democrat Heather Matson, meanwhile, discussed Pennsylvania’s similar asset test, which the Keystone State eliminated three years after it was enacted in response to its high costs.
“We can do better than this. We can learn from the mistakes of other states,” Matson said, according to the Capital Dispatch report. “Why would we choose to make the mistake they have already told us they know they made?”
Based on one analysis, the new standards would eliminate 1% of current Iowa SNAP and Medicaid recipients, an amount equal to 8,000 Medicaid recipients and 2,800 receiving SNAP, deductions saving the state approximately $8 million per year beginning in 2027, according to The Associated Press. The analysis also indicated that hundreds of individuals currently benefiting from the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), as well as the Family Investment Program, would also lose benefits, many of them thanks to reporting discrepancies.
With its passage in the House, the bill now advances to the desk of Governor Kim Reynolds, who is expected to sign it into law.