Aug. 2, 1949 – Aug. 9, 2023
OELWEIN — Lawrence “Larry” Dale Larsen, 74, of Oelwein passed away Wednesday Aug. 9, 2023. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. The celebration of life service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 19 at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein. Interment will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery also in Oelwein. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Larry was born in Cedar Falls on Aug. 2, 1949, to parents Herbert and Luella (Miller) Larsen. He graduated from Hudson High School with the class of 1967. Larry graduated from Ellsworth Jr. College in 1969. He then attended and graduated from Mankato State in Minnesota in 1971 with a Bachelor of Arts in Business.
On Nov. 25, 1972, Larry was united in marriage with Twyla Nodland in Frost, Minnesota. Larry was employed as a purchasing agent with Seedorff Masonry in Strawberry Point for 25 years, retiring in 2015. He was a board member for the Masonry Institute of Iowa for 12 years.
Larry was a member of Zion Lutheran Church for 34 years and served on several committees during his membership at Zion.
Larry enjoyed life immensely, especially being with family and friends. He also had a great passion for fishing throughout his life, spending most summer weekends at their place on Lake Pepin and taking annual fishing trips to Canada. Some of their “once in a lifetime” trips were their Alaskan cruise, a recent trip to Norway and a trip to St. Croix Island.
Larry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Twyla; his daughter Chrissy (Mike) Spear of Davenport; his step-grandchildren Samantha Spear and Clayton (Ali) Spear; his mother Luella Larsen of Oelwein; his brother Bob (Raeann) Larsen of Colorado; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jeff and Becky Nodland of Texas; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Herbert Larsen; his granddaughter Jessica; and his brother-in-law Tom Nodland.
The family would like to thank the Arlington Place Assisted Living staff and St. Croix Hospice for all their wonderful care during the last few weeks of his life.