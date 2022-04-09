Nov. 18, 1940 — April 7, 2022
MANCHESTER — Lawrence “Larry” George Hills, 81, of Manchester, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Manchester. He was born Nov. 18, 1940, in Beloit, Wisconsin, to Herbert and Josephine (Fasanella) Hills and graduated from Beloit Catholic High School in 1959. Marriage: Oct. 21, 1972 to Joyce Monaghan.
Survivors: wife Joyce, three children, Don (Debra), Charlotte Hills, and Karen Hills (Kurt) Burdick; bonus daughter, Ann White; bonus son, Brando (Cally) Hills; ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and a sister.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m., on Tuesday, April 12, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi.
Visitation: 4-7 p.m., on Monday, April 11, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, with a 3:30 p.m. rosary service and one hour before service at the church on Tuesday. Interment: St. John Catholic Cemetery, Delhi