A 59-year-old Clive woman alleges she was wrongly accused of driving while intoxicated in 2021, mistreated by the De Soto police officer who stopped her, and thought she might be harmed by the officer when he took her to a city maintenance shed during her arrest, according to court records.
Lisa Jungman Cretsinger recently filed suit against the city and its police department, Dallas County and its sheriff’s office, and law enforcement officers who were involved in the late-night arrest.
The criminal charges against her, aside from a traffic violation, were ultimately dismissed, court records show.
Cretsinger alleges that the city’s then-officer, Brandon Carter, was not properly trained before the encounter and should not have been hired because of his past criminal offenses.
She feared for her safety when Carter transported her from the traffic stop to a city maintenance facility before taking her to jail.
“In observing her immediate surroundings in the shed, with multiple sharp tools readily available, her isolation with Carter in the shed, and Carter’s previous forcefulness, aggression, and threats to ‘taze’ her, (Cretsinger) believed that the shed was a ‘kill room’ or ‘rape room,’” the lawsuit says.
However, that shed was the town’s temporary police station while its permanent station was under construction, Carter told the Iowa Capital Dispatch.
“It’s kind of silly, though, because I had a gun on me,” Carter said. “She was more worried about the sharp (tools).”
Carter said he grew concerned during the traffic stop that Cretsinger was unfit to drive due to intoxication — even though a preliminary test of her breath showed a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.00% — and that she became combative during sobriety tests and when he attempted to handcuff her.
“In her mind, it was bad,” Carter said. “But the reality was, I was just trying to do my job and take somebody off the street that I felt was intoxicated.”
Arrested after passing sobriety test
On April 21, 2021, Cretsinger was returning home from visiting her mother near De Soto when Carter stopped her about 12:15 a.m. for failing to come to a complete stop at an intersection near an entrance ramp to Interstate Highway 80, court records show.
The traffic citation from that stop said Carter thought he smelled alcohol and that Cretsinger admitted to drinking a glass of wine about seven hours earlier. During a sobriety test, “the defendant became argumentative and refused to comply with directions,” Carter wrote in the citation.
He documented that Cretsinger tried to return to her vehicle to shut it off despite Carter’s orders to stay and wrote that he attempted to handcuff her.
“As I tried to handcuff the defendant they did pull away multiple times and push me away as I tried to detain them,” Carter wrote.
The lawsuit says Cretsinger repeatedly offered to take a breath test to determine whether she was intoxicated after Carter said he smelled alcohol and made another offer during the sobriety testing.
At the conclusion of the field sobriety testing, Cretsinger’s breath test showed no intoxication. The lawsuit says Carter also searched her vehicle for alcohol and drugs but found none.
“Carter, without cause, forcefully pushed (Cretsinger) over the hood of her vehicle, causing (her) to fall to the ground,” the lawsuit says. It further alleges that Carter threatened to use a stun gun to subdue her and cuffed her wrists excessively tight.
Carter then transported her to the maintenance shed — where they remained for more than an hour as he typed on a laptop — and he took her to the Dallas County jail about 3 a.m., according to the lawsuit.
Cretsinger claims Carter’s colleagues responded with confusion and irritation that he had arrested someone for operating while intoxicated whose breath test didn’t support the charge.
The lawsuit alleges that Carter is not properly trained to conduct field sobriety tests and that his past crimes should have precluded him from being hired as a police officer.
A lack of certification
De Soto has twice sought waivers from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy related to its employment of Carter.
In 2016, Carter was charged with assault because of an altercation while he worked as a bouncer at a bar, according to ILEA records. He pleaded guilty and received a deferred judgment, and the criminal case has been expunged from the public court record.
Carter was hired as a reserve officer by De Soto in January 2018 and as a full-time officer in February 2021 — not long before Cretsinger’s arrest. As a result, Iowa Law Enforcement Academy staff told De Soto to seek a waiver of the state’s rule that requires law officers to have good moral character if it wanted to employ Carter, due to the assault charge.
The academy’s list of actions it considers morally impermissible includes the commission of felonies, theft and assault, among others.
De Soto Police Chief John Sparling told the academy’s council — which is composed of law enforcement officers, administrators and residents — in April 2021 that Carter was an officer “with a future and great advancement potential” who was willing to work for a smaller agency. Sparling and Carter were the only two full-time officers working for De Soto at the time.
The council unanimously approved the waiver.
Uncertified officers have a year after their hire to be trained by an approved facility, according to the ILEA.
“However, liability implications in placing untrained officers on duty should be very carefully considered,” according to ILEA’s guidance for departments about those hirings and certifications.
Carter never began his state-mandated law-enforcement training while he was employed by De Soto.
In September 2021, Carter was in a crash and suffered a concussion. That December, Sparling went to the council again to request a waiver. He initially sought a 60-day extension of the deadline for Carter to start his law enforcement training but withdrew the request.
Carter voluntarily resigned from the department later that month because he was “unable to attend an academy class within the one year of his hire,” according to a change-in-status form Sparling submitted to ILEA.
Sparling declined to comment for this article.
The lawsuit also alleges that Carter has been convicted of an unspecified felony. Cretsinger’s attorney, Shawn Shearer of Des Moines, declined to elaborate on that claim when the Capital Dispatch requested more information and declined to comment on other aspects of the lawsuit. Carter said he is not a felon.
Carter, 41, was charged with felony theft in 2000 in Indiana, according to court records from that state obtained by the Capital Dispatch.
He was accused of stealing $900 worth of money orders from a truck stop in Marshall County. That dollar figure was just above the threshold for a felony charge.
However, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft and was ordered to pay back the money and serve 16 hours of community service.
“Have I been in trouble with the law before? Absolutely,” Carter said. “You’d be hard pressed to find anybody in law enforcement that’s never had some sort of interaction with law enforcement before they became cops.”
Charges dismissed
A judge promptly dismissed the operating while intoxicated accusation against Cretsinger for lack of evidence. Carter said Cretsinger refused a breath test at the jail and other testing to determine whether she was intoxicated by drugs.
She was also charged with interference with official acts and failure to obey a stop sign. In an agreement with prosecutors in May 2021, Cretsinger pleaded guilty to the traffic citation in exchange for the dismissal of the interference charge.
The lawsuit alleges that Cretsinger suffered financially and emotionally because the documents associated with the drunk driving case were not promptly expunged from the public court record, and that she also suffered emotionally and physically from the arrest.
Cretsinger’s lawsuit seeks a jury trial and an unspecified amount of damages.
Carter said he no longer works in law enforcement, in part because frivolous lawsuits and negative public sentiment have made the career less desirable.
“Everybody hates cops now,” he said.