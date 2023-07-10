Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. High 81F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. High 78F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.