Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Omega Cabinets in Waterloo is laying off nearly 100 employees, according to KWWL.

The change was initiated by Omega’s parent company, Masterbrand Cabinets, in an effort to adjust its staffing levels in hopes of rebalancing operations.

Tags

Trending Food Videos