Omega Cabinets in Waterloo is laying off nearly 100 employees, according to KWWL.
The change was initiated by Omega’s parent company, Masterbrand Cabinets, in an effort to adjust its staffing levels in hopes of rebalancing operations.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 9:57 pm
Omega Cabinets in Waterloo is laying off nearly 100 employees, according to KWWL.
The change was initiated by Omega’s parent company, Masterbrand Cabinets, in an effort to adjust its staffing levels in hopes of rebalancing operations.
In a statement, the company told KWWL, “MasterBrand is committed to assisting the affected associates through additional transition compensation, benefits continuation, and coordination with all state and local agencies to help find new employment and resources through our Employee Assistance Program.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 66F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.