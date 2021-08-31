Iowa’s voting laws underwent significant changes in the last legislative session. For explanations of how these changes affect voters, the League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer County will host a virtual panel discussion of the recent changes to Iowa’s election laws from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.
UNI associate professor Justin Holmes will moderate the panel. Panel members include Terese Grant, LWV Iowa President; Amy Campbell, LWV Iowa lobbyist; Grant Veeder and Shelley Wolf, Black Hawk County and Bremer County auditors; and UNI professor Chris Larimer.
The goal of the panel is to help the public understand the many changes to election laws made by the 2021 Iowa Legislature. Panel members will present highlights and answer questions. The public can post questions to the Facebook Live at the Black Hawk-Bremer Facebook page, www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerLeague.
The League of Women Voters (LWV) is a nonpartisan organization whose mission is to register, educate and advocate for voters. Find out more at www.lwvbhb.org.