This year’s Holiday Walk at Osborne Nature Center will be from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2.
Come winter, some birds leave, others arrive, some stay put, and some just can’t decide. For this year’s walks — “Migration: Should I Stay or Should I Go?” — participants will tag along with a few actors playing as migratory, or not so migratory, birds to learn about why, or if, they’ll head south this year.
Walks will start every 20 minutes and last approximately 30 minutes. Activities will take place outdoors, so dress for the weather, before going inside for a performance by the Elkader Central Madrigal Choir.
This family-friendly event is free, but a donation of bird feed such as thistle and black oil sunflower seeds is requested.
Reservations are required. Please call 563-245-1516.
The Osborne Center is located on Highway 13, 10 miles north of Strawberry Point or five miles south of Elkader. The nature center winter hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.