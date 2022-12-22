How does an owl sneak up on its prey?
Owls are known for silent flight and can get within inches of their prey without them noticing. But how? Their feathers. When many birds fly, air rushes over their wings creating noise. Owls have a couple ways to make flying almost silent.
Owl wing feathers have small barbs on their edges which help break up air as it flows over the wings. These barbs reduce sound when owls fly at a steep angle such as when going in to grab prey.
Remaining sound is absorbed by down feathers on the wings, legs and feet. These feathers absorb high pitched sounds that prey may otherwise detect. Owls also flap their wings slowly, which creates less sound, helping them sneak up on prey.
1. Owls are nocturnal which means they come out at night.
2. Owls can turn their head 270 degrees not 360 degrees like many people think.
3. An owl’s ears are offset so they can hear on two different planes.
4. There are nine owls that call Iowa home: Great Horned, Barred, Barn, Eastern Screech, Northern Saw-whet, Long-Eared, Short-Eared, Snowy, and Burrowing.
5. Great Horned Owls can prey on skunk because of the owl’s poor sense of smell.
If you have enjoyed this information, consider attending the Owl Prowl, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 at the Fontana Park Nature Center, 1883 125th St., Hazleton.
Meet inside the Nature Center for a brief introduction to owls and owl calling, including an up-close meeting with the great horned owl from the Wildlife Display.
Participants will walk to the woods to try and call in some owls.
Winter is peak breeding and early nesting time, so chances for success are high. All ages are welcome, but there will be times when silence is needed. Preregistration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on “Public Events.”