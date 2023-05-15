Author Betty Brandt Passick, Fairbank native and winner of multiple independent book awards, will teach a journaling workshop “Finding Your Voice” for teens and adults at the Oelwein Public Library. The workshop will be held Wednesday, June 7, from 6-7:30 p.m. and is sponsored by the Library Friends.
The registration deadline is June 1. Contact the library at 319-283-1515 or oelwein@oelwein.lib.ia.us for more information.
Attendees will be provided with a journal, and taught how to journal through writing, drawing, photos, and mapping. No prior experience is required.
“Seventeen years was the longest span of time I kept a journal, and I still often refer to them – which number in the dozens – when I am in need of a story, character ideas, or inspiration for a book,” Passick said.
Passick is the author of a series of historical crime novels, including Gangster in Our Midst and Black Back of Dr. Wiltse: Murder on the Prairie.
Both novels received Notable Indie book awards, and are loosely based on her Iowa hometown, Fairbank. Her first two books were significant memoriams.
Whether recording day-to-day activities, or more significant events – like the death of a loved one – journaling often shines a spotlight on the invaluable things in life and sparks opportunities to see problems in a niew light.
Journaling can lead to self discovery and finding one’s voice in a new way.