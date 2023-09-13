MAYNARD — The Maynard Community Library announces their kickoff speaker for the sixth year of its Learning at the Library Speakers’ Series will be 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18.
Iowa mountain climber, Jen Loeb, will be the first speaker in the series. Loeb will take attendees to the top of the world as the first and only woman from Iowa to climb the “seven summits,” the highest peaks on every continent.
Loeb, an Iowa native, began mountain climbing in 2010 and has climbed peaks all over the world, including Mt. Everest in 2016. She has released a book called “Shots From The Heart.” It is filled with 238 pages of photographs and journal excerpts from her travels both near and far. The book and select prints are available on her website Iowaclimberjen.com. Loeb has been featured in the Cedar Rapids Gazette, the Des Moines Register, KWWL, KCRG, and NPR. When she’s not climbing or working she also does a lot of volunteer work.
Loeb’s inspiring story proves how determination and hard work can achieve any goal. As with other monthly Learning at the Library presentations, “Iowa Climber” will be free and open to the public in the Community Room at the Maynard Community Library at 245 Main Street, Maynard.
Learning at the Library sixth annual Speakers’ Series will continue from September 2023 through April 2024 with five additional speakers featured the third Monday each month at 7 p.m. Persons may want to add the following to calendars:
On Monday, Oct. 16, Chains Interrupted will be the guest organization with information on ending human trafficking. On Monday, Nov. 20, the history of Montauk Governor’s Mansion will be presented by Hannah Frederick. There will be a pause in the series in the months of December and January. On Monday, Feb. 19, Jerry and Susan Macken will share their experiences with Wapsie Acres Honey Farm. Monday, March 18, will feature a presentation of the history of the US Supreme Court, presented by Gene Holtz. The final speaker for the 2022-2024 series will be Heaven Boutique Winery, presented by owner Carlton Goodwin, on Monday, April 15.
There is never a fee for these events and the public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Coffee and cookies will be served by the Library Board. More information is available on the Maynard Community Library website: maynardlibrary@mchsi.com or by contacting Library Director, Lezlie Barry or Learning at the Library Coordinator, Carol Holtz.