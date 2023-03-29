The Learning at the Library speakers’ series, hosted by the Maynard Community Library, continues to provide opportunities for education, entertainment and monthly gathering in our community.
After years of organization and fundraising by many, the new Maynard library opened to the public in June, 2017. In an effort to fully utilize the new facility, which includes a community room with video projection capabilities, Library Board member Carol Holtz proposed the idea of offering a speakers’ series, open to the public free of charge, as a way to both use our building and bring community members together.
Carol’s idea for Learning at the Library, with the help of Library Director Lezlie Barry, became a reality beginning Sept. 2018.
Each year, Carol has organized a wide variety of speakers and topics, with a speaker’s series beginning in Sept. and running through April or May of the following year. Featured speakers have been local residents, government officials, local business owners, healthcare representatives and Iowa authors, to name a few.
Community members gather at the library monthly for evening presentations. Maynard Library Board members provide coffee and cookie refreshments. Attendance averages 25 persons. More interested learners are always welcome.
Learning at the Library for 2022-2023, our fifth series, has included our Iowa State Representative, Maynard resident and Director of Marketing for Country View Dairy, a presentation on the life and libraries of Andrew Carnegie, and our Fayette County Conservation Director sharing information on recycling. An additional presentation for this season’s series will include “Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Public Health” on Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. Information is available at the library’s website. We are located on the south side of Main Street in Maynard, Highway 150.
There is always more to learn. Carol is currently working on identifying and securing another group of presenters for a sixth series, Sept. 2023-May 2024.
If you’re a curious life-long learner, then Learning at the Library is a place where you will be welcomed.